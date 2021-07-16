Covid test mandatory on arrival for all in Assam airports, railway stations

GUWAHATI, July 16: All the passengers arriving in Assam through air or train including those who have received both the doses of COVID vaccine will be required to undergo mandatory COVID test on their arrival as per the new SOP put in force by Assam government today to prevent spread of Covid 19 infection.

Earlier, fully vaccinated train and air passengers were exempted from undergoing COVID test on arrival in the state.

The new SOP has been put into force in view of detection of some COVID positive cases among fully vaccinated persons.