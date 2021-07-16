Former CEM, Chairman of JHADC Obil Kyndait passes away

JOWAI, July 16: A veteran politician and former CEM as well as Chairman of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Obil Kyndait, passed away in the wee hours today at his residence at Salini Colony, Mihmyntdu.

The 78 year-old -politician was elected as MLA from the then Rymbai Constituency, now Khlliehriat, in 1978.

He was elected to JHADC as MDC for six times from 4-Tuber District Council Constituency. He was the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of JHADC for several terms.

He retired from politics in 2014 as the JHADC Chairman.

His cremation will be held tomorrow at his native village, Mukhaialong in East Jaintia Hills.

He has left behind seven daughters, two sons and his wife.