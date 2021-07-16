Shah likely to inaugurate city ISBT on July 24

SHILLONG, July 15: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate the state’s second interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Mawlai Mawiong.

Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Thursday that the Union Minister is likely to reach the state on July 24 and inaugurate the ISBT.

“As of now, his visit is yet to be confirmed,” Dhar said.

According to him, the completion of the project was delayed since construction work had slowed down due to the adverse situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had targetted to complete the project in December last year,” Dhar said.

The ISBT project is a joint venture of the North Eastern Council and the state Transport Department and was implemented by the Public Works Department at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

The project, sanctioned in 2013, is aimed at decongesting the overcrowded parking lots in Shillong. The new terminus will accommodate around 200 buses.

The state’s first ISBT at Chasingre in West Garo Hills was inaugurated in February last year.