Everything is smooth in MDA: PDF

SHILLONG, July 15: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president, Banteidor Lyngdoh on Thursday claimed there are no differences in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

He claimed everything is “smooth” in the three and a half year-old coalition government.

Asked if the PDF is happy in the alliance, Lyngdoh said, “Yes, we are happy and we are trying our best to run the state for the benefit of the people.”

He dismissed the allegation that the PDF is silent on the alleged Saubhagya scam. He said since the party is a part of the coalition, it discusses every problem, whenever there is any, in detail with Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

Playing safe, Lyngdoh, who is also a Cabinet Minister, said it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide on the demand for the removal of Power Minister, James Sangma.

"We discuss any matter directly with the Chief Minister.

We discussed several issues even in the past,” he said.

The Minister said the PDF is satisfied with the independent inquiry ordered by the state government into the alleged scam. He, however, refused to comment on the demand for a CBI probe.

“The independent inquiry is going on. Let’s wait for the outcome of the inquiry and then, we will see,” he added.

The Central Executive Committee of the party is meeting on Friday to discuss the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to the state on July 24.

He is coming on a two-day visit during which various issues, including the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the state, are likely to be discussed.