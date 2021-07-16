NPP strong & united, Kharlukhi asserts

SHILLONG, July 15: National People’s Party (NPP) state president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi on Thursday claimed that everything is hunky-dory in the party.

Breaking his silence to dismiss the reports of internal feud, he said, “There are no differences in the party. We are all one and we are fine. We work as a family.”

He was reacting to two senior NPP leaders’ recent threat to quit the party and join a regional force. They were miffed that the government did neither order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Power department nor remove Power Minister James Sangma.

According to sources, the duo had warned that if Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma does not accede to their demand, they will desert the party and join a regional force.

Kharlukhi described it as mere kite flying. He said the party stands strong and is united.

However, sources from the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance reconfirmed that things are not right and that the issue has been discussed internally by the top NPP leaders.

Commenting on the demand for the ouster of the Power Minister, Kharlukhi said, “I don’t know about the fresh demand as it was already agreed upon that an inquiry, headed by a retired judge, will be instituted and it was also accepted.”

Kharlukhi pointed out that earlier United Democratic Party president, Metbah Lyngdoh had stated it was up to the wisdom of the CM to decide whether or not to remove the Power Minister.

Claiming that an independent inquiry, headed by a retired judge, is the best option, he said the CBI inquiry in the white ink scam is a testimony to it. It has been many years since the probe started but not much has been achieved yet, he said.

The NPP president said one must wait for the report of inquiry and refrain from jumping the gun.