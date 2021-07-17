Aaranyak provides field equipment to VDPs of Karbi Anglong hills to save Kaziranga animals

GUWAHATI, July 17: The surge of COVID19 pandemic has posed a challenge to sustain the efforts for conservation of nature and its resources at the field as it has done with human activities in many other spheres all over.

Premier biodiversity conservation organisation in the Northeast, Aaranyak is one of the few organisations which have braved the surge of the pandemic and continue with efforts to compliment the efforts for conservation in the ground zero.

As part of its sustained efforts, Aaranyak gifted some field equipment to the twelve teams of Village Defence Party (VDP) under Dolamara and Rongmongwe police stations of Karbi Anglong on 14th and 15th July respectively.

The main purpose of these distributions was to encourage village communities for wildlife conservation and monitor the animal movement during high flood in Kaziranga National Park. This will help them to monitor wild animals when they enter into a village for shelter in the hills of Karbi Anglong.

On 14th July, seventeen people of six teams of VDP were gifted 17 pairs of shoes, six torch lights and 17 umbrellas under the supervision of Horen Timung, office in-charge. The event was attended by the twelve VDP members from six villages namely: Malasi, Bhato Gaon, Kakojan, Dolamara Bagan, Diring and Kohora.

On 15th July, six teams of Village Committee were gifted with six torch lights and 18 umbrellas under the supervision of Chitra Ranjan Borah, office in- charge, where a group meeting was organized to explain the importance of animal monitoring by Swapan Nath, a Senior Journalist and school teacher. All the village committee members actively participated in the discussion.

From Aaranyak, Mr. Arif Hussain, Manager, Rhino Research and Conservation Division, Sourav Gupta, Project Officer, Herpetofauna Research and Conservation Division and Rowel Engti, Field Assistant, Tiger Research and Conservation Division handed over the materials.