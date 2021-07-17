Local artiste alleges discrimination

SHILLONG, July 16: A solemn function to unveil a life-size statue of Meghalaya’s iconic hero, U Tirot Sing Syiem on his 186th death anniversary, has run into controversy with allegations coming to the forefront that local artistes have been sidelined by the government departments.

A statement issued by renowned local artiste, Raphael Warjri stated that the making of the Tirot Sing Syiem monument at Mairang was a discreet endeavour of certain vested interests to deprive and discriminate against the home-grown artists.

The statement claimed that monuments of iconic figures like U Tirot Sing Syiem deserve thorough intellectual scrutiny, aesthetic dexterity and genuine folk elements but the same had been blatantly violated by bureaucratic means.

“Since the inception of Riti Academy of Visual Arts in 1991, legendary folk music exponent (L) Skendrowell Syiem and the present Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, Phrestar Manik Syiem have had discussions on certain aspects of honourable tribute to the prominent freedom fighter of the country, U Tirot Sing Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw with some kind of suitable memorial contribution. However, due to lack of financial resources the purpose was temporarily put on hold. “Ultimately, in 2016 there was prospective development and Riti Academy prepared a design for a suitable heritage site with potential knowledge of history, folklore and artistry. Consequently, the inspection was conducted in the presence of the Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw on August 9, 2016,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, the entire project was seized by some unscrupulous people in power and the Syiem admitted helplessness and ignorance of the entire process,” the statement added.

The statement went on to add that the Chairman of Riti Academy met local MLA of Mairang and Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh for clarification and was informed that the life-size statue was acquired from the Arts and Culture Department. “However, the Director of Arts and Culture claimed ignorance on the matter and it was later clarified that the statue was acquired from Urban Affairs Department and the remaining task was facilitated by the Tourism Department at an expenditure of Rs 60 lakh.

The statement said that the art fraternity of the state is being hoodwinked by vested interests with ulterior motives to suppress the creative potential in the state. “In view of the random conduct of matters pertaining to cultural structures in the state, the government should constitute a proper Cultural Policy involving professional stakeholders to streamline the execution of aesthetic edifice with the yardstick of proficient skill, credible experience and artistic excellence rather than the conventional economic feasibility prevalent in the government contractual works,” the statement added.