CM justifies decision to blacklist firms

SHILLONG, July 16: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said the decision to blacklist 15 firms was taken due to the failure on the part of those firms to complete the road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Speaking to the media persons on Friday, the chief minister said, “We are going to take similar action in the near future against people who fail deliver quality work”.

Informing the reason why the blacklisting process was initiated, Conrad said, “We were looking at people who did not perform well. We had given them an opportunity to perform before terminating them. We took the decision after seeing that the contractor of particular firm is not serious in his work despite repeated reminders”.

Informing that the government was able to keep a tab on the progress of PMGSY project in Meghalaya through an online monitoring system, Conrad said the contractors were given a deadline of 12 months to fall into action.

State government’s stand

The chief minister has also said that the state government has made its stand very clear that the word ‘unrepresented’ tribes should not be incorporated in the proposed Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill while informing that there is a consensus on 95 per cent of the proposed amendment.

“We have taken our stand to oppose the incorporation of the word ‘unrepresented’ tribes in the proposed amendment. When the Parliament Standing Committee had proposed it, we had reiterated that this word should not be there,” Conrad said.

Informing that there are few issues that need to be ironed out, Conrad said that once these issues are resolved, the government will be able to take its call on this proposed amendment.