Hek raises demand for NEHU VC with Union min

NEW DELHI, July 16: Amid the hullabaloo within the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and in state over the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor (VC) to the University, Meghalaya Health Minister has once again raised the demand for a new VC, but this time with newly appointed Union Health Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here.

Hek has taken up the need to replace Prof SK Srivastava, the present and interim VC of NEHU on several occasions with Union ministers and senior BJP figures earlier.

The post of NEHU Vice Chancellor is lying vacant and as per provisions of the 1973 Act, the University has submitted a panel of names duly approved by the Executive Council for appointment to the post. The state government has completed all formalities and is awaiting Centre’s nod to appoint Prof Sherwin May Sungoh of the Department of Education as the VC of NEHU.

The present VC, Prof SK Srivastava’s term ended in September 2020 but he was made to carry on as the interim head until a new VC is appointed.

Incidentally, out of the five names empanelled for the post, three have been already appointed elsewhere. The demand for appointment of a tribal as the next VC has been supported by politicians, pressure groups and other local associations.

Out of the 467 teaching posts, 157 are lying vacant in the University which should also be fulfilled, Hek said.

The Union minister assured Hek about looking into the issues.