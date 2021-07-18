Amid feud Punjab Congress MPs to meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Punjab Congress MPs of both Houses are meeting on Sunday afternoon at Pratap Singh Bajwa’s residence to discuss the move to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state Congress chief.

Bajwa, Rajya Sabha MP and former state chief, has invited all the MPs from the state. Many MPs, including Manish Tewari are opposing the move of the party high command.

Bajwa said, “Congress MPs from Punjab have been invited for the meeting on farmers’ issue and to discuss some issues of the party.”

This comes after two meetings on Saturday — the first one between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the party’s state in-charge Harish Rawat in Chandigarh and the second was attended by Speaker Rana K.P. Singh, Pratap Singh Bajwa and the Chief Minister.

Reiterating that he would accept any decision taken by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh has termed the meeting with Rawat as fruitful, adding that the latter would take up the issues raised by him with Sonia Gandhi. (IANS)