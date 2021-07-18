EKH DC allows select sporting activities, issues more relaxations

SHILLONG/TURA, July 17: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has allowed select sporting activities and reopening of fitness centres in the district, which were suspended earlier due to the second wave of COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, the DC said that non-contact sports (archery, shooting, cycling, fencing and athletics) and semi-contact sports (golf, lawn tennis and badminton) are permitted, albeit with strict adherence to the government SOPs. However, competitive games with spectators are not allowed, the directive said.

Gymnasiums/yoga institutes/fitness centres, too, have been permitted to reopen. “They shall apply for prior permission to the Incident Commander concerned, and furnish details of number of staff and vaccination status of all employees. The SDO (C) and BDOs concerned will regulate opening of the same in their respective jurisdictions,” the DC said in the directive.

“Archery and teer counters will be permitted to open from July 21 as per SOP to be issued by this office,” the DC added.

Laloo has also extended the containment measures and night curfew in the district. While the containment measures come into effect from July 19, the night curfew will be promulgated every day between 7 pm and 5 am.

Meanwhile, transportation in urban areas of East Khasi Hills has been increased to 30 per cent while for rural areas, it has been increased to 50 per cent. The DC has also reiterated that the drivers of commercial vehicles will have to display their vehicle status on the vehicles.

Meanwhile, offices of schools and colleges, too, have been allowed to reopen.

“Offices of colleges are permitted to open between Monday and Friday at 30 per cent strength with due permission from this office. Number of employees and their vaccination status is required to be furnished to [email protected],” the directive said.

On the other hand, the offices of schools have been permitted to open thrice a week, at 30 per cent strength. “LP and UP schools will give intimation to the Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, East Khasi Hills, regarding the number of staff and their vaccination status while secondary and higher secondary schools will give similar intimation to the District School Education Officer, East Khasi Hills. All protocols are to be strictly followed,” the DC said.

Other COVID-19 restrictions and relaxations and restrictions in the district will continue as per earlier order.

WGH DC extends containment measures

West Garo Hills District Magistrate, Ram Singh, too, has extended the containment measures in the district till July 26 with the same restrictions and relaxations issued earlier.

According to the directive, the extension order comes into effect from 5 am of July 19 till 5 am of July 26.

“Opening of essential commodities shops in Tura Main Bazar areas will continue to follow the earlier order while in other parts of the district, these shops will open from Monday to Friday from 8 am till 4 pm while the non-essential shops, vehicle-repairing and services shops are allowed to open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm,” the directive said.

With regard to the plying of vehicles, the directive said that vehicles will continue to ply on odd-even basis while local auto rickshaws and maxi-cabs plying with limited capacity will have to display the vaccination status. “All non-essential movement is discouraged and intra-district public transports are allowed to ply with 50 per cent capacity. Those violating the movement protocols or furnishing false self-declaration will be liable for penal action as per law,” the DC said.

The state and central government offices will continue to function between 10 am and 4 pm.