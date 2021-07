SHILLONG, July 17: East Jaintia Hills police on Friday have arrested two more suspects in connection with the recent IED explosion on the police reserve premises at Khliehriat.

Altogether four people have been arrested by the police so far in connection with the blast in East Jaintia Hills.

Earlier, the state government has denied intelligence failure on the attack.

The proscribed HNLC has claimed responsibility for the blast.