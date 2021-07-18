State seeks meat self-sufficiency

SHILLONG, July 17: Meghalaya is confident of becoming self-sufficient in meat production in the next three years.

The state will procure around 3,200 semen straws for artificial insemination to address the problem of meat shortfall. It was learnt the government is also procuring five Ongole breed bulls from Andhra Pradesh. They can weigh up to 500 kg. Normal bulls weigh up to 220 kg.

The Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry is encouraging local farmers to go for artificial insemination from a specified bull from Germany. This will lead to the birth of healthy calves in nine months.

Earlier, the government had launched the Milk Mission at a cost of Rs 215 crore. Over 100 cooperative societies had registered under it.

GHP Raju, who is the Principal Secretary in the department, said it has plans to buy around 10,000 milch cows. The consumption of milk in the state is very less – 83 ml per head per day as against the national average of 240 ml. This is the lowest in the country.

Stating that there is a huge scope in introducing milk as a main item in diet, Raju said the government wants to stop the smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh. He said the department has asked the Border Security Force and the police to take all measures in this regard.

The smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh leads to an increase in the price of beef in Meghalaya.

Raju also said that the department will follow the aquaculture mission to make the state self-sufficient. He said the state has taken care of its fish demand during the lockdown. Not a single consignment of fish had come from Andhra Pradesh, he added.