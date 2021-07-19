Fear of faculty loss to AIIMS

SHILLONG, July 18: The establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati in Assam could lead to an exodus of faculty members, NEIGRIHMS Director P. Bhattacharya feared.

“AIIMS anywhere is good news and the Centre has promised at least one in every state. We fear there could be a flight of faculty from NEIGRIHMS as AIIMS comes with extra facilities, ease of doing business and brand value,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

He pointed out that Guwahati has a few advantages over Shillong. These include better connectivity and the option of faculty members and other staff to settle down after retirement.

“I hope the exodus, when it happens, is not a major one. We are talking to the authorities to ensure that the incentives and other facilities are kept similar (with AIIMS) so that our people stay back,” the Director said.

The “beautiful campus” of NEIGRIHMS and cooler weather could work with more incentives, he added.

He felt it all boils down to settling down in the right place after a long career, which for a healthcare specialist may not be his or her hometown.

Dr Bhattacharya said people have faith in NEIGRIHMS and AIIMS, irrespective of location, will have to first match its service. “We will continue to perform,” he added.

He declined to comment when asked if he has also been approached for joining the AIIMS in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 150-crore premier institute at Changsari near Guwahati on May 26, 2017.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey had in January said that the Guwahati campus of AIIMS would be dedicated to the people in the first half of 2022.