Vaccination drive hits rumour bump in GH

SHILLONG, July 18: Myths and rumours are the major challenges faced by health authorities tasked with conducting vaccination drives or rapid antigen tests in the rural areas of the Garo Hills region.

Many villagers have tended to flee to avoid the jab or the tests.

“We tried to make them aware through our BDO but the myths and rumours have prevailed. Many villagers are not coming out for vaccination as we have not been able to change their perception,” NCP chief and Gambegre MLA, Saleng A. Sangma said on Sunday. “Even if villagers fall sick, people are scared to come out thinking they will be taken to a hospital and given the injection that will kill them within two years,” he added.

The MLA said the rumours have been spreading despite efforts through doctors, media and other means to create awareness about the safety of the vaccine.

“The perception created by miscreants or fear-mongers makes many villagers run away whenever doctors or medical staff go to their villages,” he said.

But the relentless campaigns have helped convince a few people in his constituency, Sangma said.

He also said the number of COVID-19 cases will be more than what is being recorded if a proper survey or testing is done across the villages.