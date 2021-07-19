Bypolls after improvement in situation

SHILLONG, July 18: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for bye-elections to two vacant Assembly seats — Mawryngkneng and Rajabala — once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Chief Electoral officer FR Kharkongor said that the ECI was monitoring the COVID situation of the state.

The ECI had deferred the proposed bypolls to three Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats, including two in Meghalaya, in view of the second wave of COVID-19.