NEIGRIHMS research cancer centre likely by March 2022

SHILLONG, July 18: The much-awaited Research Cancer Centre (RCC) at NEIGRIHMS is expected to become fully functional by February or March next year.

NEIGRIHMS Director, P Bhattacharya said, “The construction of the building has gathered pace with the movement of labourers. We have also received approval for the procurement of all required instruments and machines for treatment.”

He said the items are expected to be installed by December.

“Following approval, the hospital information management system is also being installed so that both the RCC and this hospital can work in unison. There will be electronic records. Treatment investigation will be online,” he said.

The NEIGRIHMS Director also said that since the existing faculty can take only the existing load, appointments for doctors, nurses and administrative staff will be completed by the end of February or the beginning of March next year.

“We expect the RCC to be functional by February or March next year,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

As there is a dearth of hospitals and treatment, many cancer patients are forced to travel outside. It becomes all the more difficult for the poor.

Dr Bhattacharya said, “There will be some who would prefer to go outside. You cannot stop somebody from going to the US but the treatment will be available here.”

He said the citizens of the state have the right to expect the best treatment and they will get it. The RCC will be a 250-bed facility.

The need for a good cancer hospital in Meghalaya has been felt for a long time.

As per the National Cancer Registry Programme, Cancer Statistics of 2020, East Khasi Hills has the highest relative proportion of cancer cases associated with the use of tobacco for both males and females. The 66.9% tobacco-related cancer in men and 43.1% in women in the district is the highest in the country.

The total number of cancer cases reported in the past five years from East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts is 7,014. Altogether 3,281 people died – 2,068 of them men – during the period due to cancer in the four districts.

The state government maintains that steps are under way to make the cancer wing of Civil Hospital, Shillong functional. Presently, it is being used as a COVID centre.