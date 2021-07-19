State records six deaths, 388 new cases

Shillong, July 18: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 388 fresh positive cases while 483 patients recuperated from the viral infection.

Six patients succumbed to the infection, taking the coronavirus death toll to 945.

Among the fresh fatalities, four were reported from East Khasi Hills and one each from Ri Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills.

At present, there are 3,979 active cases in Meghalaya while the total number of recoveries stands at 52,464.

Among the fresh positive cases, 105 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 99 in West Garo Hills, 55 in Ri Bhoi, 40 in South West Khasi Hills, 25 in West Jaintia Hills, 16 in West Khasi Hills, 15 in North Garo Hills, 11 in East Garo Hills, 10 in South West Garo Hills, nine in South Garo Hills and three in East Jaintia Hills.