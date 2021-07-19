Poverty, encroachment linked to population growth: Himanta

GUWAHATI, July 19: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the growth of Muslim population in the state has led to paucity of living space in the minority-dominated constituencies, prompting people to “occupy” or “encroach on” open spaces, including forest land, for habitation and come in conflict with law.

Replying to a question in the state Assembly by Congress MLA, Sherman Ali Ahmed, Sarma said that while the lifestyles of the Hindu population have improved considerably following a six percent decline in the decadal population (from 16 to 10 percent during 2001 and 2011) in the state, there is visible social tension due to poverty/economic disparity among sections of the Muslim community in lower and central Assam with population growth (29 percent during 2001 and 2011) being the root cause.

“Apparently, living spaces in minority-populated constituencies such as Baghbor, Chenga, Jania and Jaleswar in lower Assam have depleted considerably mainly because of population explosion, forcing people to occupy open spaces, mostly forest land, out of compulsion. As such, they come in conflict with law, which does not permit habitation in forest land,” the chief minister said.

Underlining the need for finding a realistic solution to control population in the state, Sarma said that the initiatives for birth control in Assam are not “anti-Muslim” but “anti-poverty.”

The chief minister further said that he would discuss with the Assembly Speaker if MLAs from lower/central Assam could be taken on a seven-day tour of Upper Assam to observe the dissimilarity and understand the situation and vice versa.

“There is a contrasting difference between areas in lower/central and Upper Assam, with clustered habitation and poverty noticeable in minority-dominated constituencies in lower and central Assam. On the other hand, we find a lot of open spaces and comfortable lifestyles in Upper Assam,” he said.

The chief minister also informed that since birth-control devices are absent in many health centres of the minority-dominated areas, “we are going to engage ASHA-type workers who will distribute contraceptives among women in these areas.”

He further said that there was an urgent need to educate the women, besides focusing on expansion of education, health, communication and financial inclusion in the minority-dominated areas of Assam in the next five years.