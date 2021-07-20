MLA announces relief to infected under constituency

TURA, July 20: Congress MLA from Salmanpara, Winnerson D Sangma on Tuesday announced a relief packet comprising Rice, Dal, cooking oil and others to those infected with Covid-19 virus under his constituency.

The MLA announced the relief packet during the community awareness cum mobilizations programmes held at Anangpara and Salmanpara areas under Zikzak Block in South West Garo Hills. The programmes were organized by the BDO of Zikzak in collaboration with the Health and ICDS department on request by the MLA with an aim to boost Covid-19 vaccinations.

Speaking as the Chief Guest during the programmes, Sangma said that the distribution would commence when the packets are ready and eight villages under the constituency would be first targeted to be followed in other areas. According to the MLA, the relief packet would include 5 kgs of rice, 1 kg dal, ½ liter cooking oil and a sachet of baby food would be distributed on his behalf.

During the programme, Winnerson urged the people not to believe in rumours regarding the Covid-19 vaccination asserting that social media was filled with negative and false claims. He added that getting vaccinated was the only way to safeguard oneself from Covid-19 and urged people not to hesitate to do so.

The MLA also informed that members of the opposition along with the government were working to increase the incentives provided to ASHAs and Anganwadi workers.