Govt moves to reopen tourism sector

SHILLONG, July 19: In a move that heralds positive news for the state, the Meghalaya Government has started the exercise of engaging with stakeholders to formulate a strategy for reopening of tourism activities in the state.

The government has asked the deputy commissioners to engage with tour operators, hoteliers and other stakeholders in the tourism sector and seek their view on the strategy to be adopted for reopening tourism in the state.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo confirmed on Monday that she has started engaging with stakeholders on the matter.

The government is also examining a proposal to allow fully vaccinated tourists to visit Meghalaya but no decision has been taken as yet.

Commissioner and Secretary, Tourism, Dr. Vijay Kumar D said the State Cabinet will discuss the matter and take a decision shortly.

Parambir Singh, President of the Federation of Shillong Hotels, welcomed the move and said that a decision to open regulated tourism would come as a boon for thousands of people who depend on tourism, both directly and indirectly.

“It is only appropriate to open up tourism while accepting the fact that COVID is here to stay and the only way forward is to become normal with precautions and vaccination,” he said.