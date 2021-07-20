Health dept to cap COVID treatment cost

SHILLONG, July 19: The cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in the state will be regulated with the Health department all set to issue an official notification on Tuesday putting a cap on the cost of treatment.

An official source said on Monday that the government has decided to put a cap on the cost of COVID-19 treatment after holding consultations with representatives of private hospitals recently.

It may be recalled that the state government had constituted a consultative committee to look into concerns raised by citizens on exorbitant billing for COVID-19 treatment in the private hospitals.

The committee comprises officials of the Health Department and representatives of government and private hospitals.

There have been allegations that patients have paid between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh for COVID-19 treatment in the private hospitals.