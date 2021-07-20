M’laya-Assam border parley gets Friday date

SHILLONG, July 19: Decks are likely to be cleared for resolution of the long-pending boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, with chief minister of the neighbouring state, Himanta Biswa Sarma set to discuss the vexed issue with his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, in Shillong on July 23. Incidentally, the discussions will take place on the eve of the proposed visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to the state on July 24.

Confirming the development on Monday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told reporters that he along with some of his Cabinet colleagues had met the Assam CM in Guwahati unofficially on Saturday and held deliberations on the boundary dispute.

The proposed meeting on July 23 will be attended by the chief secretaries and senior officials of the Home and Political departments of both the states. This will be followed by another meeting in Guwahati, Sangma said.

During the course of the meeting, both the states are likely to exchange presentations to stake their respective claim on the disputed areas.

Sangma expressed confidence that the two neighbours are keen to resolve the issue and find an acceptable solution to the dispute which has remained unresolved for donkey’s years.

On the recent statement by Sarma in the Assam Assembly that Meghalaya had encroached in 53 areas inside Assam territory since 2016, Conrad said that there is a need for both the states to plan a fresh approach to resolve the issue. The past aspects need to be kept in mind while striking out a balanced approach to find an amicable solution, he added.

In the past, the Meghalaya Government had submitted its claims on the disputed territories with documentations to the Assam Government and as per the papers submitted Meghalaya had claimed that there are 12 areas of difference or dispute between the two states including Tarabari, Gisang, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Desh Doomreah, Block I and Block II, Khanduli & Psiar and Ratacherra.

The chief minister was clear that it would be pertinent to take the views from the three autonomous district councils in the state and other stakeholders to reach a solution. He also proposed the idea of conducting exercises like joint visits to disputed areas by officials of both the states.

“We need to break down the bigger problem into micro problems and make an effort to resolve the issues,” Sangma added.