Minor gang-raped in GH, doctor refuses treatment

TURA, July 19: In a shocking case of barbarism, a minor girl was gang-raped by four men who accosted and abducted her when she went to a village shop on Sunday night to purchase candles for her mother in Nangalbibra region of South Garo Hills.

To make matters worse, the injured 14-year-old girl had to travel 75 km to Baghmara hospital for treatment after a doctor at Williamnagar Civil Hospital, the nearest major medical centre, referred her to the South Garo Hills district headquarters on the grounds that the place of incident and investigation fell in the neighbouring district.

As per an FIR filed by the uncle of the girl based on her account, her mother had asked her to go to their village store to purchase candles at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. She was on the road when two local boys she happened to know came in a motorcycle and forcibly took her away to the empty school compound of Coal India complex on the banks of the Simsang river.

The duo was joined by another two of their friends and they took turns to sexually assault her.

The minor’s ordeal did not end there as they took her to another location, this time a village cemetery, but a police patrol team from Rongsa Awe anti-dacoity camp spotted them. The accused abandoned the girl and fled into the forests.

She was rescued and rushed to Nangalbibra health centre but was referred to Williamnagar Civil Hospital which was 22 km away.

However, the doctor at Williamnagar CH refused to treat her citing jurisdiction issues and referred her to Baghmara CH.

It was an agonizing journey for the injured girl who had to travel several hours before finally getting medical attention.

South Garo Hills district authorities have apprised the Health department of the incident.

Two months ago, a similar charge of medical negligence was raised against doctors from Williamnagar hospital after they allegedly refused to treat another victim of sexual assault citing jurisdiction issues.

Accused nabbed

Meanwhile, quick reaction from Nangalbibra police led to the arrest of all four accused on Monday morning.

The accused have been identified as Walsrang N Sangma (19) of Siju Aduma, Tangbirth A Sangma (18) of Rongrengpal Baghmara, Chuang R Marak (22) of Siju Adura village and Kakaibirth R Marak of Siju Songmong.

All four have been charged under the POCSO Act and sent to custody.