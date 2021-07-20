Ten succumb to COVID; active tally goes past 4K

SHILLONG, July 19: Meghalaya continues to bear the brunt of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with ten more persons succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 955.

Eight fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills and one each from West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The active tally in the state once again breached the 4,000-mark with 385 fresh cases being recorded on Monday.

323 patients also recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 52,787.

On Monday, 142 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 96 in West Garo Hills, 58 in Ri Bhoi, 41 in West Jaintia Hills, 23 in West Khasi Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, six each in South West Khasi Hills and North Garo Hills, four in South West Garo Hills, two in East Garo Hills and one in South Garo Hills.

Fresh spike in Garo Hills

The new cases of infections in West Garo Hills crossed the 100-mark for the first time in several weeks, indicating a surge in the disease, while two persons lost their lives at Tura Civil Hospital on Monday.

The deceased include a 44-year-old woman from Tura town and another person from North Garo Hills.

West Garo Hills is now coming close to crossing the 1,000-mark in active cases after 115 new infections were detected on Monday alone. The total active cases now stand at 936.

The cases are also coming thick and fast from across the region. On Monday cases were detected not just in Tura but also in rural areas like Purakhasia, Babadam, Bhaitbari, Asanang, Tikrikilla, Dadenggre and Jengjal.