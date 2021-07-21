13 deaths in state as cases spike yet again

SHILLONG, July 20: In a clear indication that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is far from subsiding, the state recorded 13 fatalities on Monday while fresh cases touched the 500-mark after a hiatus.

Among the fresh fatalities, seven were reported from East Khasi Hills, two each from West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills and one each from North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

With 500 fresh cases on Tuesday, the state now has 4,623 active cases.

148 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 108 in West Garo Hills, 58 in South West Khasi Hills, 42 in West Jaintia Hills, 36 in Ri Bhoi, 24 each in West Khasi Hills and South West Garo Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 16 in East Garo Hills, 15 in South Garo Hills and eight in East Jaintia Hills.

With 476 recoveries on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries has climbed to 53,263.

Referring to the high number of deaths, Principal Secretary of Health department, Sampath Kumar said that 11 patients who succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours had not taken the vaccine. This clearly shows that the only protection from COVID-19 is vaccination, he said.

According to him, majority of the people who finally succumb to the infection, reach the hospitals only when the oxygen saturation level becomes very low.

Kumar said that the people should not hesitate to go for early treatment if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

“People who have gone for early treatment have managed to recover. We need to understand that there is a treatment for COVID-19 now. The doctors will not be able to do anything if people go to the hospitals very late,” Kumar said.

Admitting that the increase in the number of deaths was a matter of concern, he said that the Health department was making all efforts to bring down the death rate.