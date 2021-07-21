Congress’ hunt for state chief continues

SHILLONG, July 20: The Congress’s appointment of its new president in Meghalaya continues to get delayed.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state, Manish Chatrath said the party is looking for a change and the change will happen soon.

“We will do it as soon as possible,” he said but refused to divulge the names of probable nominees for the post.

There are clear indications that former Assembly Speaker Charles Pyngrope, sitting MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh and Lok Sabha member Vincent Pala are keen to head the party.

Pyngrope categorically stated that the election of the Pradesh Congress chief should be held immediately through a proper election system and according to the rules of party constitution.

He said those, who are eligible, can file their nominations and the collegium of 80-85 members can vote for the person of their choice.

Earlier this year, Chatrath had visited Shillong to seek the opinions of party MLAs and leaders on who they thought should head the party. The post is lying vacant as the tenure of Dr Celestine Lyngdoh got over in December last year.

Ampareen said the state leaders are concerned over the Covid-19 pandemic and not the election of the party’s state president.

“We are not in a hurry to resolve the issue of Pradesh Congress president,” she said.

She insisted that the Congress first come out with a unanimous decision on who will steer the party through in the 2023 elections.

She said the party’s all district units in the state have been asked to prepare their list of probable candidates.

Asked if she considers herself as a probable candidate or if she is backing any other leader, Ampareen said the Congress has many leaders who are fit for the post.

“We don’t want to project a confused image to the public. We are trying to ensure a unanimous name to avoid any controversy,” she said, adding, “We will give the best person to the public.”

Pala could not be contacted for comment.