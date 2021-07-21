CM reviews progress of Tura stadium during tour of WGH

TURA, July 21: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday toured West Garo Hills District and reviewed among others, the progress of the P A Sangma Integrated Sports Complex at Dakopgre in Tura, a project partly funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, which is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 125 crores.

The stadium once completed, will have a 10,000 seating capacity with state of art facilities, gym, swimming pool, lounge, cafeteria etc.

Reviewing the progress of the construction, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction and exuded confidence that the project can be completed by the set target of December this year. The Chief Minster also informed that the stadium is a ‘structural steel column’ base structure which is the first of its kind in the North East. He further added that the stadium will be one of the best football stadiums not only in the North-East but the entire Eastern region.

During his visit to the district, the Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing construction of the upcoming Tribal Research Institute at Chidekgre near Babadam, a separate project funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India to the tune of 41 Crores. The Tribal Research Institute, which happens to be the vision of his late father P A Sangma, plans to facilitate research on all North-East tribes and its culture. Once completed plans are being made to host the North-East Tribal Festival at the site, Conrad informed.

The Chief Mnister also visited Dachimagre village at Rongkhon under North Tura on the same day to inaugurate the Hatchery Unit of the Jakkindil Organisation Committee, an organisation of eight Self Help Groups.

During the inauguration, Conrad informed that the government under NRLM and other programmes have identified 30,000 SHGs which will be assisted by the government to a tune of 200 crores either by direct funding or through financial institutions. He also urged the mothers and womenfolk to take benefit of schemes through their SHGs.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and Rongram BDO, Shelley Ch Momin, also interacted with different cooperative societies and producers’ groups from Rongram in a program organised by the Bakdil for reviewing the progress of Prime Hub at Jongdikgre village.

Interacting with the members of different producers’ groups, the Chief Minister informed that Rs. 5000/- each is being given for every member of the group as seed money. Conrad, while highlighting the success of the ginger processing unit at Prime Hub under Songsak C&RD Block, said that the government is undertaking initiatives to uplift farmers and the producers and assured to provide necessary help to the producers through the Bakdil NGO. He also assured to look into the demand of the producers and the cooperative societies for establishing of several facilities such as banks and also to improve connectivity.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also visited the Bakdil run Babadam PHC and interacted with the medical staff and lauded them for their ceaseless efforts to provide health-care to the people of the region. During the visit, Conrad while lauding the performance of the PHC assured the assistance of the government to further improve its functioning. The Chief Minister also assured to look into the demand of the PHC for the funds for boundary wall and the construction of a meeting hall.

Meanwhile, North Tura MLA who accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit informed that the PHC will soon be getting a new ambulance to better serve the people of the area.