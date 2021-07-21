MTET now valid for lifetime

SHILLONG, July 20: Candidates who have cleared the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) will now no longer have to sit for the test after every two years as the qualification will now be valid for a lifetime.

Informing this here on Tuesday, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the notification in this regard will be out by this week.

On the upcoming MTET exam, Rymbui said that a new notification will be issued within ten days to fix the date of the test, even as he asked candidates who were unable to clear the personal interview to reapply as and when there is vacancy.

Replying to a query on the demand for retention of jobs of teachers who failed the MTET, the minister said that whoever is appointed in any position has to undergo the process of recruitment as the case maybe.

He added that they did try to explore other possibilities.