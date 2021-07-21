Two HNLC men held in coke factory blast case

SHILLONG, July 20: Two days after East Jaintia Hills Police arrested four persons, who it claimed to be HNLC overground workers, two more HNLC activists have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in the unfurling of an HNLC flag in 2019 and attempting to cause an IED explosion at a coke factory in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills, the police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, they said that investigation of the case is still in progress and the team is on the lookout for other activists of the proscribed outfit involved in the case.

Police had earlier arrested four ‘HNLC overground workers’ who were involved in the IED explosion at Khliehriat Police Reserve.

According to the statement of the accused persons, all of them boarded a vehicle and went to the Police Reserve to place the IED.

On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, they triggered the explosion which resulted in minor damages to a police building and a policeman sustaining injuries.