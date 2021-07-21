Probe ordered into avian deaths in Assam village

GUWAHATI, July 21 : A high-level inquiry has been ordered to examine the death of scores of birds in a paddy field at Bohori Silagaon in lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday.

It is suspected that the birds might have consumed crops sprayed with poison in the paddy field.

State environment and forest minister, Parimal Suklabaidya has asked the chief wildlife warden and the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) to conduct the probe and submit the action taken report immediately.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Barpeta Road ranger and a suspect named Mannan Ali has been arrested in this connection.

The dead birds have been sent for autopsy. The forest department is awaiting results to ascertain the exact cause of death of the birds, which included sparrows and cuckoos.

Investigation is on to nab more culprits involved in the incident.

Elephant attack

A senior citizen, identified as Chitranjan Chakraborty, succumbed to death after he was attacked by a wild elephant at Digboi range under Digboi Forest Division in Upper Assam’s Durgabari area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

On being informed, forest personnel rushed to the site and conducted the necessary formalities.

A detailed report on the incident will be submitted soon.

Meanwhile, the forest department has decided to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the 71-year-old victim after receipt of the post-mortem report and other documents.