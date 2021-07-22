Farmers reach Jantar Mantar to protest against farm laws

NEW DELHI, July 22: The farmers who are protesting since November last year over the new farm laws passed by the Centre arrived at Jantar Mantar on Thursday amid tight security to further intensity their agitation against the legislations.

The farmers reached the protest venue chanting slogans, demanding rollback of the three farm laws passed by the Central government.

The farmers arrived in buses that were escorted by the Delhi Police to ensure the overall security, while maintaining the Covid norms.

A heavy deployment of police personnel since Thursday morning has been noticed around Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has granted approval to farmers to hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ while maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour.

Delhi Police has allowed only 200 farmers to gather at the protest venue from July 22 to August 9.

IANS