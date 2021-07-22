GHADC budget session postponed as CEM and Chairman in home quarantine

TURA, July 22: The upcoming three-day budget session of the GHADC has been postponed indefinitely following a Covid outbreak in which both the CEM and the Chairman tested positive and are in home quarantine.

The budget session was to be held from the 27th of this month and complete on the 29th.

Chairman of GHADC, Rakesh A Sangma, issued a notification postponing the session until further orders after he became covid positive and went into home quarantine, this week.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) Benedic R Marak who was due to lead the treasury benches in presenting the council budget has also been on home quarantine after he reportedly tested positive.

Along with him, his “adviser” and BJP worker Akki Sangma has also been infected with the virus and placed under quarantine while another non-elected member Rudraswar Momin, appointed as chairman of the High Powered Committee (HPC) has been asked to quarantine and get tested as all three were mingling together in the same room many times during the past week.

The GHADC currently hasn’t elected a deputy chairman to conduct the house in the absence of the chairman during the session. The normal practice is for the deputy chairman to be elected from the opposition benches, a courtesy that has long been discarded by successive Executive Committees.