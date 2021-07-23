NCC to be scoring subject: Governor

SHILLONG July 22: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced the introduction of the National Cadet Corps as an elective subject in all colleges affiliated to the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) while also stating that the course will become a scoring subject for students.

The Governor made the announcement during a programme held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik said this is a positive move that will benefit students immensely.

The Governor, who was once an NCC cadet too, said that life lessons learnt as a cadet will stay with the students for a lifetime and will help shape their development in all spheres.

He went on to attribute his success in public service to the training and values he received as an NCC cadet.

The Governor also lauded the efforts of the NCC and NEHU in the introduction of the new subject.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Major General Ananta Bhuyan, Additional DG, NCC, North East Directorate, and Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof SK Srivastava.