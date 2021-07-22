Meghalaya Nuggets

Federation hails state Cabinet for approving Youth Policy

SHILLONG, July 21: The National Youth Awardee Federation of India (NYAFI), Meghalaya Chapter, has lauded the state cabinet for approving the Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021. In a statement here on Wednesday, the NYAFI expressed hoped that the policy will be able to come up with programmes that would mould the future of the youths of Meghalaya. The youth federation, however, expressed discontent that none of the suggestions made by the national youth awardees of Meghalaya were incorporated in the policy. It also heaped praises on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, for taking the lead in fulfilling the long-cherished dream of the youths to have a youth policy.

Demand for release of dues

NONGSTOIN, July 21: Purportedly denied salary for five months due to the absence of an accountant, muster roll workers of the PHE department of Nongstoin under the All Meghalaya Muster Roll Progressive Worker Union, West Khasi Hills District, Nongstoin PHE Unit, have pressed the government for appointment of someone to the post at the earliest. The Union has also threatened to organise a series of agitations if their salaries are not released. The union highlighted the difficulties faced by these workers for the past five months, especially when COVID situation is still alarming in state. It also claimed to have met some officers of the department to seek clarification on the matter. “We have been told that the delay is due to the absence of the accountant in the department,” it added.

Stir over non-availability of docs

TURA, July 21: Pressure groups from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills will picket the office of the DM&HO for three days in keeping up with their demand for immediate appointment of a psychiatrist and an eye specialist at Williamnagar Civil Hospital. The decision to hold the office picketing, from July 27, was taken on a recent meeting held between organisations of the district.

Free rice under PMGKAY

Mawkyrwat, July 21: Deputy Commissioner (Supply) of West Jaintia Hills has informed that AAY and PHH rice under PMGKAY quota for July has been released and will be distributed to the beneficiaries till July 30.