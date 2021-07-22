Seminar discusses contemporary issues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: A virtual seminar was organised on the theme ‘Contemporary issues in North East India’ by the School of Social Work of Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) on Tuesday.

As many as 18 research studies were presented by students from the Department of Music, Nutrition & Dietetics, Psychology and Social Work in the seminar, which brought to light varied problems faced by women, youth, children and communities at large.

Presenters revealed interlinkages between food, culture and health, while however pointing out that there is less knowledge about the health and nutritional aspect of food.

The deliberations also highlighted a key understanding that traditional knowledge is important but the present generation is somehow losing this traditional knowledge and stressed on the need to promote it for its preservation.