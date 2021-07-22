NCC to be introduced as elective subject in UG course by NEHU

SHILLONG, July 22: Undergraduate students wishing to study NCC as a subject can now do so with the announcement of the introduction of NCC as an elective subject in the Under Graduate Course for all colleges of NEHU by the Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik in a programme held today at Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Pal Malik said that the implementation of the proposal to introduce NCC as an elective subject for Under Graduate studies is a positive move as it would benefit the students, being a scoring subject.

“Life lessons learnt as a cadet will stay with the students for a lifetime and will help shape their development in all spheres,” he added. Attributing his success in public service to the training and values he received as an NCC, he lauded the efforts of the NCC and NEHU on the introduction of a new subject which will benefit students immensely.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Major General Ananta Bhuyan (Sena Medal) Additional DG, NCC, North East Directorate and Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof. Sri Krishna Srivastava.