Pegasus plot technological rape of people’s privacy: Congress

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: The state Congress has described the alleged Pegasus plot as “technological rape” of people’s privacy.

Stating that such surveillance is highly questionable, the party’s East Shillong legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday said she was shocked to learn about Pegasus.

“This is unacceptable. Such an act is nothing more than a technological rape of people’s privacy,” Lyngdoh said as she demanded the strictest of actions against those involved.

More than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two Union ministers, over 40 journalists, three Opposition leaders, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court besides scores of businessmen and activists in India were allegedly targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold by NSO Group only to government agencies, an international media consortium reported on Sunday.

The Government of India, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance, saying that no concrete basis or truth whatsoever is associated with it.

The effect of Pegasus spillover was witnessed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament as continuous uproar over the issue caused disruptions of House proceedings.

The Congress has decided to hold a nationwide agitation. The party’s Meghalaya spokesperson, Zenith Sangma said the state unit stands to support the move of the party’s high command.

He said such snooping is unconstitutional and it violates the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country.