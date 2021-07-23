Asked Centre for JJM extention to urban areas: Min

SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 22: PHE Minister, Renikton Tongkhar, has said that he has invoked the Centre to explore on the possibilities to expand the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) implementation to the urban areas of Meghalaya.

Informing about his recent meeting with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti in New Delhi, Tongkhar said, “The union minister told me that the Centre was in the same page to extend the JJM to the urban areas.”

“I am happy with the commitment of the Centre to explore on the possibilities if JJM implementation can be extended to the urban areas,” he added.

According to the minister, if the proposal is accepted then the government can provide tap connections even to the households in urban areas.

RBYF for preference to local contractors

The Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) central body has registered opposition to the purported move of the PHE department in Ri Bhoi to award contracts to parties from outside the district in regard to Centre’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) even as he appealed for preference to local contractors.

RBYF president Bipul Thangkhiew said that the Federation is against the department awarding contract works of the scheme to contractors from outside the district. “The government, especially the PHE department, should consider awarding contract works of the JJM scheme to the local contractors of Ri Bhoi District,” he added.

Meanwhile, he has asked the state government and the PHE department to speed up the process of JJM implementation so as to meet the deadline.