Resolution moved in JHADC on border row

JOWAI, July 22: A resolution was tabled during the summer session of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), highlighting the plight of residents of border areas.

The resolution said that Khanduli, Saba and Psiar, all border areas, have no demarcation since the inception of the state.

“The people in the area are facing various kinds of problems, particularly from the Karbi people due to border dispute. The people were taxed and forced to pay annual payment and those farmers are facing difficulties in harvesting their produces”, the resolution, which was supported by all members of the House, stated.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Council, Thombor Shiwat, informed the House that the Executive Committee has already submitted documents relating to the issue to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

During the session, Executive Member in charge of Finance, Phasmoon Dkhar, said that that the JHADC has received an amount of Rs 8.82 crore as grant in aid from the 15th Finance Commission.

The House also remembered Obil Kyndait, former CEM and Chairman of the Council, who was elected for 5 terms as MDC from Tuber Constituency.