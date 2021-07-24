Controversy over Sunday date for inauguration

SHILLONG, July 23: The proposed inauguration of Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Sunday has courted controversy with many questioning the rationale behind fixing the programme on Sunday.

Congress MLA from Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem said that residents of Sohra and other places had called him expressing their disappointment over the programme being fixed on Sunday.

“We are a state with a Christians majority. This project could have been inaugurated on any other day,” Syiem said.