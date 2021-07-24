Man impersonating as PA of Railway Minister arrested

New Delhi, July 24 : A Delhi-based man has been arrested for impersonating as personal assistant to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and making calls to the general manager.

A Railway Ministry official said that during the call, he introduced himself as “PA of Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw” and sought some favours for a company and also asked him to do some ‘transfers’.

He also asked for the compliance with immediate effect.

The official said that since the Minister for Railways has instructed and messaged all the DRMs ,GMs and Field unit about 24X7 accessibility, the wrongdoing of the man, identified as Samarth, was immediately identified and a case has been registered.

“Samarth and his father Ajay have been arrested in Delhi in the impersonation case,” the official said.

The official said that as per Samarth’s statement, there was a group who were employing people and asking different officials to do favours for the company or a man.

“Ajay, father of Samarth, has denied his involvement in this case though his mobile phone was used by Samarth during the offence of impersonation, nuisance and obstruction of duty of Railway officials,” he added. (IANS)