Infrastructure loopholes a threat to tourism

Nongjrong struggles to accommodate heavy rush of tourists

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Meghalaya’s efforts to position itself as a leading tourist destination are bearing fruit, with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and high-profile music events drawing visitors from across the country and abroad. But the surging footfall is exposing glaring gaps in infrastructure, threatening the sustainability of the tourism boom the state has been so eager to promote.

Nongjrong, a village about 58 km from Shillong, stands at the centre of this debate. Once a hidden gem, it became a viral sensation thanks to social media posts showcasing its breathtaking sunrise views. What followed was an unregulated rush of tourists, particularly on weekends and holidays, turning the village into a hotspot almost overnight.

On peak days, thousands of tourists descend on Nongjrong, and the village struggles to accommodate them. Parking is a major issue, with vehicles crammed into narrow lanes due to the absence of designated spaces. Tourists also find no washrooms, food stalls, or waste disposal systems, leaving locals to deal with the aftermath of littering and other disruptions.

Adding to these woes is the journey itself. The road to Nongjrong is in a deplorable state, riddled with potholes and uneven stretches, making travel arduous and discouraging repeat visits. While Nongjrong’s newfound fame has brought economic opportunities, the lack of government support leaves the burden squarely on the shoulders of locals, who have taken up the role of makeshift guides and managers for visitors.

“We try to do what we can, but without proper infrastructure, it’s hard to handle the crowds,” says a young resident involved in managing tourist activities.

The crowd has gotten unmanageable and that is why they want to close the view point on Sundays. A visit to the place on a Sunday showed how it makes one difficult to even navigate through the viewpoint.

The Meghalaya Tourism Policy 2023 aims to position the state as a premium destination, with a focus on sustainability and community engagement. However, Nongjrong and other emerging tourist spots highlight the gap between policy aspirations and ground realities.

While the policy talks of empowering communities through rural cooperatives and eco-friendly initiatives, there has been little evidence of implementation in Nongjrong.

The challenges are not confined to rural areas. In Shillong, a major tourist draw, events like the Bryan Adams concert underscored the city’s infrastructure inadequacies. Thousands of fans flocked to the city, but the shortage of accommodation forced many to stay as far as Umiam and Sumer, thereby highlighting the urgent need for more hotels and guesthouses.

Despite its reputation as a music capital, Meghalaya faces logistical issues that dampen the potential of music tourism. Large-scale events bring visibility but also strain limited resources.