Monday, December 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers’ meet to discuss govt offer

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 15: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) will hold its general meeting at Students’ Field, Jaiaw on Monday to decide on the invitation of the state government for discussions on formulation of a policy for job security of the SSA teachers.
MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai said the discussion with the government would revolve around a policy to secure the services of the 13,000 plus SSA teachers.
Earlier, the state government had considered five out of the eight recommendations submitted by the association which include enhancement of their salaries.
Rymbai elaborated on the five points under consideration, which include the implementation of a pay structure for SSA teachers and enhancement of their salaries in line with the Meghalaya Service Revision of Pay Rules, 2018.
Another point involves exempting SSA teachers who joined on or before July 29, 2011 from the Meghalaya Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET).
He also noted the need to exempt teachers who joined before the MTET notification issued on August 23, 2010, and highlighted the demand for a special package scheme for SSA teachers who are nearing retirement or who are over-aged.
“The government’s response is positive, and we are hopeful that the next meeting, scheduled before Christmas, will yield further favourable outcomes,” Rymbai stated.
The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Association (AMSSASTA) had organised a 21-day indefinite sit-in from October 1 and had suspended their agitation following an assurance from the state government to fulfil their demands.
The SSA teachers had hit the streets demanding among others a 100% hike in their salary. The AMSSASTA also demanded regularisation of the services of the 13,000 teachers under the Education Department.

