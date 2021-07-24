Mugdha stays fit during lockdown

Mugdha Godse looks absolutely smashing in these new stills from her latest shoot. The camera loves her and each frame is a work of art with Mugdha in it. She was a supermodel before becoming an actress. So a great body language is natural to her and she knows her angled well. Mugdha can carry off a one-piece or a bikini with the same elan as a saree. She is keeping super fit even during the lockdown and that is evident in the latest pictures. We spoke to Mugdha for a quick chat and here is what she says, “The lockdown initially was a difficult time. Then I channelized it to do things I have always wanted. I focused on training and working out at home, using the body to its full potential. I started cooking, learned a few skills online, and just had great conversations using technology with people I have always wanted to. The mind is in the right place and that is an important aspect when it comes to performing in front of the camera. The camera catches everything and one can’t hack it. Hope we are all taking our precautions and let’s get vaccinated whenever we get a chance. Prayers and love for all.’