National Nuggets

Bird flu reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23: Bird flu has been reported from a poultry farm at Koorachundu in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, official sources said on Friday.

Around 300 poultry birds at the farm was reported to have died on Tuesday.

Following this, local authorities decided to send the samples for further testing and when the reports arrived from a laboratory, it was found out that the cause was bird flu.

It was decided to immediately close down all poultry farms in a 10 sq km radius of the said locality, from which bird flu was reported. Meanwhile the authorities are now waiting for the test results from the NIHSAD, Bhopal. (IANS)

Dalit leader quits BJP

Hyderabad, July 23: Senior Telangana Dalit leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Friday resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing lack of recognition within the party and indicting Etala Rajender, who is accused of grabbing Dalits’ land.

“At a time when several political upheavals are occurring in the state and country, I joined the party to render selfless service but the party failed to give me a rightful place considering my long political experience,” said Narasimhulu to Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He lamented that the saffron party did not even give him an executive member’s role in the party’s central committee.

Narisimhulu complained about the mixed reaction he received from within the party when he recently met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over his invitation to voice his views for the Dalit cause. (IANS)