COVID kept at bay

SHILLONG, July 24: At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country, especially the Northeastern region which is the hotspot at present, utmost precautions were taken to ensure the Union Minister Amit Shah does not get infected by the virus during his visit to Meghalaya on Saturday.

It was witnessed that just few minutes before the arrival of the Union Home Minister,

an officer along with a commando asked the officials present at the venue to sanitise the podium, chairs and even the inaugural stone.

Also, all speeches during the programme were carried out in Hindi language.

Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang gave the welcome note in Hindi, followed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who also spoke in Hindi.

The vote of thanks was also given in Hindi by the Commissioner and Secretary of Transport department, MR Synrem.

The Union Home Minister, as usual, spoke in Hindi and all the announcements were also made in the same language.

Later in the day, a closed-door dinner was hosted by Governor Satya Pal Malik for Shah and other central ministers including DoNER Minister, MoS of DoNER Ministry, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology.