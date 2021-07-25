‘No limitation on budget for NE’

Shillong, July 24: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday assured that there is no limitation on budget for North East while maintaining that there should be proper utilisation of expenditure.

“If targets are achieved, then the Government of India will have no problem in investing in the North East,” Shah said, while chairing the 9th Society Meeting of NESAC Society at NESAC, Umiam.

The Home Minister accentuated the need to work out a stratagem to accelerate the development in the North East as the region is geographically remote.

He said that the role NESAC will be of utmost importance in making North East developed and free from drug and terrorism.

“Our plans will get scientific basis through NESAC Society and on this foundation, a developed North East will be made. With the coordination of MHA and NESAC, a single-window system will be made so that the states can get real-time information about floods and other disasters,” Shah, who is also the president of NESAC Society, said.

It may be mentioned that the Union Home Minister in January this year had directed the use of NESAC for flood management in the Northeastern states. However, in today’s meeting, Shah was informed that 110 projects have been drafted in this regard.

Expressing happiness over this, the Union Home Minister has directed to store water in big ponds to make Northeast flood-free.

Earlier in the day, Shah also laid the foundation stone for the Multipurpose Convention Centre and Exhibition Facility of NESAC.