PM praises Odia YouTuber Isaak Munda in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Bhubaneswar, July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Odia daily labour Isaak Munda, who turned to be a YouTuber, in his 79th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

Munda (35) is a daily wage labourer from Babupali village under Jujumura block of Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The man who used to watch YouTube videos to distract himself from his hunger is now a YouTube star and is earning lakhs of rupees.

Describing the struggle story of Isaak Munda, Modi said, “Isaak ji once used to work as a daily wager but now he has become an internet sensation. Munda is earning a lot through his YouTube Channel. In his videos he shows prominently the local dishes, traditional ways of cooking, his village, his lifestyle, family and food habits.”

Munda’s journey as a YouTuber began in March 2020 when he posted a video related to Pakhal, the famous local dish of Odisha. Since then, he has posted hundreds of videos, Modi said.

“His effort is different for many reasons. Specially because through this, people living in cities get a chance to watch the lifestyle about which they don’t know much. Isaak Munda ji is celebrating by blending culture and cuisine equally and inspiring us too,” he added.

Struggling for hunger, Munda borrowed about Rs 3,000 to buy his first smartphone and record his videos eating boiled rice and some curry. Following that, he uploaded many videos including the last one related to health checkup on YouTube and earning lakhs of rupees. Isak’s channel, ‘Isak Munda Eating’ has over 7.77 lakh subscribers. (IANS)