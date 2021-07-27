Congress forms 7-member panel on Assam-Mizoram border issue

NEW DELHI, July 27 : The Congress on Tuesday constituted seven member committee to look into the matter of dispute at Assam-Mizoram Border.

Congress General Secretary in charge Jitendra Singh has appointed Bhupen Bora, the Assam party President to lead the team and submit its report. Other members include Debobrata Saikia, Rockybul Hussain, Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Pradyut Bordoloi and Kamakhya Dey.

Jitendra Singh has said a detailed report will be submitted to the party.

The Congress has attacked the union home minister a day after five Assam Police personnel were killed in violent clashes at Assam and Mizoram border. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the deaths and took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah saying he has failed the country by sowing hatred and distrust into lives of people.

“Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM (Home Minister) has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences,” he said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came a day after five Assam Police personnel were killed and over 50 injured while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday.

IANS